85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Appointments still available for SGFD car seat check-up

1 hour 36 minutes 14 seconds ago Thursday, July 25 2024 Jul 25, 2024 July 25, 2024 9:24 AM July 25, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

ST. GEORGE - There are still appointments available for car seat education and installation from the St. George Fire Department. 

Friday, the fire department is hosting appointments from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to have car seats installed and to provide education on their proper use. 

If you can't make it Friday or if you see car seats in your future in the next few months, SGFD will also have appointments available in September and October. 

Trending News

You can register for an appointment by sending an email to chpichon@stgeorgefire.com or calling (225) 521-8938.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days