Appeals court affirms decision to have new judge handle Madison Brooks-related case

BATON ROUGE — A state appeals court says that although the judge initially assigned to handle the trial of a man accused of raping Madison Brooks has not shown any sign of bias, another judge should take up the case "in the interest of justice."

Judge Gail Horne Ray, whose son Nelson Dan Taylor is a convicted serial rapist, was recused last fall after a series of text messages emerged in which Casen Carver described her as "on our side" and someone who "knows how to help us."

In a ruling Thursday, the 1st Circuit Court of Appeal said the judge's rulings in the case and her exposure to allegedly prejudicial information about Brooks' sexual history wouldn't justify recusal, but leaving her off the case was still the best way forward.

"There has been no allegation or showing that the trial judge harbors any actual bias or that she is not a diligent district court judge," the court wrote. "However, in the interest of justice and to safeguard public confidence in the judiciary, the standard enunciated by the Louisiana Supreme Court requires recusal in this matter."

Carver had exchanged text messages with his father suggesting Ray was on his side. One of the messages said that "her son was accused of rape a while back so she knows to help us."

Judge Brady Myers called the messages "particularly concerning" and decided last fall to remove Ray, at the state's request.

Carver's lawyer said previously that whoever lost at the appeals court level would likely appeal to the state Supreme Court.

Court records say Brooks, a 19-year-old LSU student, left Reggie's Bar with three other men early on Jan. 15, 2023. Kaivon Washington and Desmond Carter are accused of raping Brooks in the backseat of Carver's vehicle. The fourth man was not formally charged.

Brooks was dropped off along Burbank Drive and struck by a car. She later died.

Carver is facing charges for first-degree rape, third-degree rape and video voyeurism. Judge Fred Crifasi has been appointed to preside over the trial.

A pretrial hearing is set for April 14 and the trial is due to begin Aug. 3.