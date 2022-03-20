75°
Apartment exterior caught fire on Victoria Drive overnight
BATON ROUGE - The exterior of an apartment building on Victoria Drive caught fire early Sunday morning.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department said the fire happened on Victoria Drive at the Bellemont Victoria I apartment complex around 12:20 a.m. Sunday.
Firefighters arrived at the scene to find flames coming from the outside of an apartment unit on the building's second floor.
Crews tackled the blaze before it spread to the inside of the apartment, and they were able to clear the smoke from nearby units.
Officials say the cause of the fire is undetermined and remains under investigation.
No one was injured in the incident, according to the fire department.
