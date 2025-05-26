Anti-drug activist from Baton Rouge shares message on Capitol Hill alongside other local leaders

BATON ROUGE - Anti-drug and mental health advocate Tonja Myles took her message to Capitol Hill on Monday.

Myles and several other leaders from the capital area discussed the drug epidemic and mental health crisis the country is facing through the eyes of a Louisianian.

"Us being maybe the last and the first on some bad lists, but this list is one where we are on top," Myles said.

At the briefing, Myles shared how the Capitol region is working to combat the fentanyl crisis.

"In Baton Rouge, we have some of the best drug overdose death decreases in the country. They wanted to know what Baton Rouge is doing so differently?" she said.

In East Baton Rouge Parish, overdose numbers have trended down for two consecutive years, and that's the reason many outside of Louisiana are looking to replicate it around the country.

"That was the beauty of this, which was about together, collectively, how do we address this in our country," she said.

Myles says it is a joint effort. Representatives from Southern and LSU, as well as other local leaders, joined the discussion.

"I believe when we continue to work together, when we continue to have conversations and bring everybody together, and things like this, this is how we move the needle," Myles said. "We're doing that, but we still have a lot of work to do."

She says the initiative this Summer is about being Intentional about Prevention.