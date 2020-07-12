Latest Weather Blog
Another spike in hospitalizations as new COVID-19 cases in La. increase by more than 2,000 again
SATURDAY: 2,167 new cases of coronavirus were reported for a total of 76,803 since March. There have been a total of 924,447 tests completed.
Come Monday, masks are required in Louisiana. Bars will close for the short-term future Sunday night. CLICK HERE for details.
Cumulative case counts by parish, as of Saturday (7/11):
Ascension: 1,564 cases / 63 deaths
Assumption: 415 cases / 16 deaths
East Baton Rouge: 6,989 cases / 278 deaths
East Feliciana: 354 cases / 33 deaths
Iberville: 820 cases / 43 deaths
Livingston: 1,484 cases / 40 deaths
Pointe Coupee: 371 cases / 28 deaths
St. James: 441 cases / 30 deaths
Tangipahoa: 1,874 cases / 44 deaths
West Baton Rouge: 371 cases / 31 deaths
West Feliciana: 261 cases / 14 deaths
The state has launched a hotline to answer the public's questions about the virus. Anyone looking to use the service can dial 2-1-1 to be connected to the network. Written answers can be answered online at www.la211help.org.
