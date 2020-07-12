Another spike in hospitalizations as new COVID-19 cases in La. increase by more than 2,000 again

SATURDAY: 2,167 new cases of coronavirus were reported for a total of 76,803 since March. There have been a total of 924,447 tests completed.

Come Monday, masks are required in Louisiana. Bars will close for the short-term future Sunday night. CLICK HERE for details.

The below map is provided by the state and is updated at noon daily; Cases released by hospitals or local governments during the day are not reported in the map until the next reporting deadline.

The tabs at the bottom of the map can be used to navigate limited information about the patients, including age groups.

Cumulative case counts by parish, as of Saturday (7/11):

Ascension: 1,564 cases / 63 deaths

Assumption: 415 cases / 16 deaths

East Baton Rouge: 6,989 cases / 278 deaths

East Feliciana: 354 cases / 33 deaths

Iberville: 820 cases / 43 deaths

Livingston: 1,484 cases / 40 deaths

Pointe Coupee: 371 cases / 28 deaths

St. James: 441 cases / 30 deaths

Tangipahoa: 1,874 cases / 44 deaths

West Baton Rouge: 371 cases / 31 deaths

West Feliciana: 261 cases / 14 deaths

The state has launched a hotline to answer the public's questions about the virus. Anyone looking to use the service can dial 2-1-1 to be connected to the network. Written answers can be answered online at www.la211help.org.

