72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

'Another senseless killing;' Police investigating deadly shooting on N. 35th Street

59 minutes 43 seconds ago Friday, April 26 2019 Apr 26, 2019 April 26, 2019 7:46 PM April 26, 2019 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: Jordan Whittington

BATON ROUGE - Authorities responded to a fatal shooting Friday evening on N. 35th Street.

The incident was reported around 7:15 p.m. in the 1100 block of N. 35th near Zion Street.

The Baton Rouge Police Department tells WBRZ one person was killed by gunfire.

"It doesn't make any sense," Deputy Chief Robert McGarner told WBRZ. "It's another senseless killing. You have to take care of these babies when they're small. You can't wait until they're teens to teach them about life."

McGarner says more information will be forthcoming as the investigation continues.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days