'Another senseless killing;' Police investigating deadly shooting on N. 35th Street

BATON ROUGE - Authorities responded to a fatal shooting Friday evening on N. 35th Street.

The incident was reported around 7:15 p.m. in the 1100 block of N. 35th near Zion Street.

The Baton Rouge Police Department tells WBRZ one person was killed by gunfire.

"It doesn't make any sense," Deputy Chief Robert McGarner told WBRZ. "It's another senseless killing. You have to take care of these babies when they're small. You can't wait until they're teens to teach them about life."

McGarner says more information will be forthcoming as the investigation continues.