Another LSU Baseball player enters NCAA Transfer Portal

BATON ROUGE - LSU catcher Brady Neal has entered his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal, first reported by @64Analytics on X.

Neal had a .276 batting average this season through 44 games played. He hit nine home runs and had 31 RBI this season with a .408 on-base percentage and a .578 slugging percentage.

Neal is the 11th total player and fifth position player from LSU to enter the transfer portal after the 2024 season ended in early June.

Other Tiger catchers, Alex Milazzo and Hayden Travinski have run out of college eligibility, so a new face will be behind the plate in 2025 for LSU.

Jay Johnson has signed five players from the transfer portal as well as five players from the JUCO level, including catcher Blaise Priester.

Priester returns to LSU after leaving in 2022 for Meridian Community College. He had a .377 batting average with 14 homers this year for the Eagles at MCC. Priester, so far, is the only full time catcher on the 2025 roster.