Latest Weather Blog
Another Baton Rouge thrift store is closing its doors
BATON ROUGE - A thrift store primarily serving women recently released from prison is closing its doors, according to The Advocate.
Connections For Life on Highland Road served the Baton Rouge community for around 15 years, according to The Advocate. The thrift store, operated by a nonprofit group of the same name, aided women recently released from prison to help them get back on their feet.
The store will stay open for a "few more months" before it closes later this year, Karen Stagg, director of the nonprofit, told the Advocate.
The Advocate reports that the nonprofit is reportedly entering a “collaborative agreement” with First Grace Community Alliance, which provides food, housing, and other emergency needs in New Orleans. With the Highland location closing, Connections for Life is redirecting its patrons to First Grace Community Alliance once the thrift store shuts down.
Connections for Life is the second Baton Rouge thrift store to announce closure this year after local staple Here Today Gone Tomorrow closed in July.
