78°
Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge resale store closed after 30 years of business
BATON ROUGE - A popular thrift store along Burbank Drive officially closed its doors Saturday.
In a social media post, Here Today Gone Tomorrow said they are still open Tuesday and Wednesday to sell store fixtures, like mannequins and clothing racks.
Trending News
The consignment store that has been open for 30 years announced the closure May 22 over social media.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Bondsman accused of posting fake bonds arrested for bigamy
-
Deputies investigating double shooting in Donaldsonville early Tuesday morning
-
See video of the pickup that fell off the interstate
-
Arrest made in deadly Blind River boating accident
-
Teen killed in 4th of July boating accident on Blind River, driver...