Annual Way of the Cross event hosts a day of indoor united prayer for Good Friday
BATON ROUGE - The annual Way of the Cross event, gathering people from all faiths together for Good Friday, will be held Friday morning.
The event is being held from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. inside the St. Joseph Cathedral. While the Way of the Cross typically includes a symbolic pilgrimage through downtown Baton Rouge, inclement weather moved the gathering to the inside of the cathedral instead.
Community advocates, church leaders, and representatives from local nonprofit organizations will be in attendance for the day of united prayer. For any questions about the event, contact Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Baton Rouge at (225) 336-8770 or visit their website here.
