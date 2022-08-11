Latest Weather Blog
Animal shelter at critical capacity, now euthanizing to help 'desperate situation'
BATON ROUGE - A shelter just off LSU's campus is at such critical capacity, it has made the "extremely difficult decision" to start euthanizing for space.
WBRZ has previously reported on the dire situation Companion Animal Alliance—and other shelters across the Baton Rouge area—where volunteers have seen a wave of pets being surrendered in wake of the pandemic.
"We've seen this year about a 40 percent increase in owner-surrenders than we have in years past. We're also seeing more stray animals, a lot of which we believe are owned," CAA director Jill Sergio told WBRZ last month.
Click here to see all of the pets up for adoption at CAA
Read the full statement from Companion Animal Alliance here:
"East Baton Rouge Parish has a population of almost 450,000 people. Companion Animal Alliance has a staff of 53 people. Our staff cannot continue to effectively serve its community with the amount of animals being taken into our care on a daily basis. We need our community to help us take care of these animals.
