91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Angola guards stopped inmate who escaped to roof of building after stabbing fellow prisoner

2 hours 37 minutes 25 seconds ago Wednesday, July 10 2024 Jul 10, 2024 July 10, 2024 10:48 AM July 10, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ANGOLA — WBRZ has learned more information about an attempted escape from the Louisiana State Penitentiary Tuesday morning. 

Sources said the escape attempt was preceded by a stabbing. 

One inmate reportedly stabbed another, and then proceeded to manage to get to the roof of the Camp D prison facility. How that happened is still unclear. The inmate who was stabbed received non-life-threatening injuries.

The inmate was subdued after being shot with a non-lethal "bean bag" round. 

Trending News

The last reported escape attempt from the maximum-security Angola facility was in 2017. In 2013, two inmates successfully escaped, but were re-captured some days later. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days