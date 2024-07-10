Angola guards stopped inmate who escaped to roof of building after stabbing fellow prisoner

ANGOLA — WBRZ has learned more information about an attempted escape from the Louisiana State Penitentiary Tuesday morning.

Sources said the escape attempt was preceded by a stabbing.

One inmate reportedly stabbed another, and then proceeded to manage to get to the roof of the Camp D prison facility. How that happened is still unclear. The inmate who was stabbed received non-life-threatening injuries.

The inmate was subdued after being shot with a non-lethal "bean bag" round.

The last reported escape attempt from the maximum-security Angola facility was in 2017. In 2013, two inmates successfully escaped, but were re-captured some days later.