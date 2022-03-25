56°
Latest Weather Blog
Angola assistant warden placed on leave amid internal investigation
ANGOLA - An assistant warden at Louisiana's largest prison has been placed on leave pending an investigation into alleged wrongdoing.
A Department of Corrections spokesperson said Luke Rheams has been taken off the job pending the results of an internal investigation.
The department did not immediately provide further details relative to the situation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Bill that would make asking about vaccine status a crime being retooled...
-
Deadly stretch of I-10 dubbed 'Devil's Triangle' by law enforcement
-
Gonzales's Heritage Crossing 'city within a city' still in the works
-
Parish leaders pushing state lawmaker to set aside $500 million for new...
-
Bus system says drug policy applies to drivers, not bosses, after Nakamoto...
Sports Video
-
LSU Football starts Spring Practice
-
LSU women's hoops' tournament run ends with 79-64 loss to Ohio State
-
New legislation would give adoptees access to birth certificate
-
Kim Mulkey buys out student section ahead of LSU and Ohio St....
-
New LSU men's basketball coach Matt McMahon arrives on campus