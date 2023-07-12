Angel Reese wins best breakthrough athlete ESPY; Tigers nominated for best team award

LOS ANGELES - Louisiana had a big night at the ESPY's right from the start when New Orleans native Lil' Wayne opened the show from Los Angeles with the LSU women's basketball team in attendance and up for two awards.

LSU had a historic run to the 2023 NCAA Championship scoring a championship game record 102 points in their win over Iowa in front of a record television crowd of 9.9 million viewers for women’s college basketball.

The Tigers began the season with a program-record 23 straight wins, only losing in the regular season to South Carolina and Tennessee in the SEC Tournament. The finished the year with a 34-2 record and the schools first ever national title in women's basketball.

Angel Reese kept her speech short after winning the ESPY for best breakthrough athlete.

The All-American Reese was dominant throughout LSU’s championship run, securing a NCAA record 34 double-doubles. Reese became just the fourth player in SEC history to lead the conference in both scoring and rebounding (23.0 ppg, 15.4 rpg). She also set the SEC record with 555 rebounds, and she led the country with six games of recording at least 20 points and 20 rebounds.

The Tigers were nominated for the 2023 Best Team award, but lost out to the Kansas City Chiefs.

LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne was also a presenter at the ESPY's.