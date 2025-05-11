Latest Weather Blog
Angel Reese returns to Baton Rouge, PMAC with Chicago Sky game against Brazilian National Team on Friday
BATON ROUGE — Former LSU women's basketball star Angel Reese is returning to Baton Rouge for a WNBA preseason game with the Chicago Sky on Friday.
Reese and the Sky will be playing an exhibition game against the Brazilian National Team on May 2 at 7 p.m.
“We are excited to host a WNBA game in May featuring the Chicago Sky and Angel Reese,” Coach Kim Mulkey, who Reese played under for two seasons, said. “Angel played a major role in establishing our program at LSU and I know our fans are going to be excited to have her back in the PMAC. She had such a great rookie season and we can’t wait to continue to watch her thrive in the WNBA.”
Reese led the Tigers to their first NCAA Championship in 2023 and shot to fame shortly after. She was named SEC Player of the Year in 2024 and finished her time at LSU with the third-most points in a single season in LSU history with 829 during the 2023 season.
“It will be amazing to return to Baton Rouge, a community that means so much to me," Reese said.
Reese was drafted by the Chicago Sky as the seventh pick of the first round of the 2024 WNBA Draft.
Trending News
Tickets to the game will be available on LSUtix.net.
The return of the Bayou Barbie— LSU Women's Basketball (@LSUwbkb) January 31, 2025
Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky will play a WNBA preseason game in the PMAC on May 2 at 7 p.m. CT against the Brazil National Team! pic.twitter.com/lidJLmvjlv
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU baseball delayed due to weather, bats struggling late
-
Two Jaguars with perfect GPAs among undergrads receive diplomas at SU spring...
-
May Street closure significant but necessary step as University Lakes work continues,...
-
OJJ employee arrested for allegedly having inappropriate relationship with youth offender
-
Two more teens arrested, another wanted for alleged involvement in deadly Amite...