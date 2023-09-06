94°
National Championship winning LSU women's basketball sets 2023 SEC schedule

2 hours 10 minutes 54 seconds ago Wednesday, September 06 2023 Sep 6, 2023 September 06, 2023 4:36 PM September 06, 2023 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Michael Cauble

BATON ROUGE - The Southeastern Conference announced the women’s basketball schedule for the upcoming season and the LSU Tigers will open at home on January 4 against Missouri.

The new schedule is highlighted by a home game against South Carolina on January 25, a Thursday night and a road trip to Tennessee a month later to the face the Lady Vols.

The South Carolina matchup features the last two National Champions and is a second showing of last years meeting in Columbia on Super Bowl Sunday, it was a matchup of the nation’s final two undefeated teams and was viewed by 1.47 million people on ESPN, marking the largest audience for a women’s basketball regular season game in over a decade. 

For the second year in a row, LSU will go to Nashville to face Vanderbilt on February 8. The Tigers will return home for their second game of the season against Alabama on February 11 before going to Bryan-College Station for their second game against Texas A&M on February 19, a Monday.

LSU will take on Auburn for the second time on February 22 at home and will then head to Knoxville for a matchup against Tennessee on February 25. The Tigers will go to Athens to face Georgia on February 29 before finishing conference play at home on March 3 against Kentucky.

 

LSU 2024 SEC Schedule:

1/4       Missouri                                  Baton Rouge, La.

1/7       Ole Miss                                  Oxford, Miss.

1/11    Texas A&M                              Baton Rouge, La.

1/14    Auburn                                    Auburn, Ala.

1/18    Alabama                                  Tuscaloosa, Ala.

1/21    Arkansas                                  Baton Rouge, La.

1/25    South Carolina                        Baton Rouge, La.

1/28    Mississippi St.                         Starkville, Miss.

2/4       Florida                                     Baton Rouge, La.

2/8       Vanderbilt                               Nashville, Tenn.

2/11    Alabama                                  Baton Rouge, La.

2/19    Texas A&M                              Bryan-College Station, Tex.

2/22    Auburn                                    Baton Rouge, La.

2/25    Tennessee                               Knoxville, Tenn.

2/29    Georgia                                   Athens, Ga.

3/3       Kentucky                                 Baton Rouge, La.

 

Current Streaks vs. SEC Opponents:

  1. Alabama – W2
  2. Arkansas – W2
  3. Auburn – W3
  4. Florida – W2
  5. Georgia – W5
  6. Kentucky – W1
  7. Mississippi State – W3
  8. Missouri – W4
  9. Ole Miss – W10
  10. South Carolina – L14
  11. Tennessee – L1
  12. Texas A&M – W4
  13. Vanderbilt – W7

 

