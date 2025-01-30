Angel Reese and McDonald's partner for 'The Angel Reese Special' meal

BATON ROUGE - McDonald's and former LSU women's basketball player Angel Reese are partnering for a combo known as "The Angel Reese Special."

The meal consists of a BBQ Bacon Quarter Pounder with cheese featuring a new "Bold BBQ Sauce", with fries and a choice of drink.

The meal will be available Feb. 10.