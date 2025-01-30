75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Angel Reese and McDonald's partner for 'The Angel Reese Special' meal

55 minutes 56 seconds ago Thursday, January 30 2025 Jan 30, 2025 January 30, 2025 3:17 PM January 30, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - McDonald's and former LSU women's basketball player Angel Reese are partnering for a combo known as "The Angel Reese Special."

The meal consists of a BBQ Bacon Quarter Pounder with cheese featuring a new "Bold BBQ Sauce", with fries and a choice of drink. 

Trending News

The meal will be available Feb. 10.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days