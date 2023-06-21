88°
Angel Reese, LSU Women's Basketball among nominees for ESPYS honoring top athletes

1 hour 52 minutes 49 seconds ago Wednesday, June 21 2023 Jun 21, 2023 June 21, 2023 11:02 AM June 21, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

Wednesday morning, ESPN announced the nominees for the 2023 ESPYS, awards given to the year's top athletes and sports performances.

LSU women's basketball received two nominations coming off their ground-breaking 2023 season. 

The team was nominated for Best Team alongside major league groups such as the NFL's Kansas City Chiefs and the NBA's Denver Nuggets. 

Additionally, Angel Reese was nominated as the Best Breakthrough Athlete alongside Iowa's Caitlin Clark. 

Fan voting is open for all categories through Sunday, July 9 and can be done on ESPN's website here.

