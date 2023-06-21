90°
Angel Reese, LSU Women's Basketball among nominees for ESPYS honoring top athletes
Wednesday morning, ESPN announced the nominees for the 2023 ESPYS, awards given to the year's top athletes and sports performances.
LSU women's basketball received two nominations coming off their ground-breaking 2023 season.
The team was nominated for Best Team alongside major league groups such as the NFL's Kansas City Chiefs and the NBA's Denver Nuggets.
Additionally, Angel Reese was nominated as the Best Breakthrough Athlete alongside Iowa's Caitlin Clark.
Fan voting is open for all categories through Sunday, July 9 and can be done on ESPN's website here.
