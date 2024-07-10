Angel Reese extends consecutive double-double streak to 14 with Chicago Sky's victory over Dream

CHICAGO — Former LSU women's basketball star Angel Reese continues to make WNBA history after the Chicago Sky's victory over the Atlanta Dream pushed Reese to 14 consecutive double-doubles on Wednesday.

A pair of free throws with less than 10 seconds to go in the game helped Reese extend her streak of double-doubles—a game where a player reaches 10 or more in two of the statistical categories of points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks.

Reese previously set the record with 10 consecutive double-doubles during a June 30 win over the Minnesota Lynx, beating Candace Parker's record of nine set in 2015.

Reese and the Sky beat the Dream 78-69. The Sky will play the New York Liberty on Thursday in the Barclays Center.