Anderson throws complete game shutout to lead LSU to win in game one of College World Series finals

OMAHA - The LSU Tigers are one win away from the eighth national championship in school history.

Pitcher Kade Anderson dominated the Coastal Carolina offense in game one of the College World Series championship series, throwing a complete game shutout en route to a 1-0 win.

Anderson struck out 10 Chanticleers and allowed just three hits in nine innings of work.

“I was just really focusing on the next pitch throughout the night,” Anderson said. “It wasn't pretty, but got the job done. Just putting the team in a situation to win was my goal. Sometimes with the staff we have, all you need is one run. And Coach (Jay) Johnson prepares us to be one-run ready.”

Anderson and the Tigers faced some adversity in the first inning as he walked a pair of Chanticleers but managed to avoid any real danger with an inning-ending strikeout.

Overall, Anderson stranded eight Coastal Carolina runners on base.

“A great performance tonight by our team, especially Kade,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “A special performance. Not taking it for granted; that's what we've seen all year. He's the best pitcher in the country, and he showed it again tonight.

“That's been on the regular, every Game 1 of the entire season. So I'm glad he did that tonight, so everybody got to see what we've seen and known for an entire season.”

Derek Curiel drew a lead-off walk in the bottom of the first and Steven Milam drove him home with an RBI single back up the middle to give LSU the early 1-0 lead.

Game two of the best-of-three championship series will start Sunday at 1:30 p.m. and can be seen on WBRZ.

Anderson’s outing marked the second complete-game shutout by an LSU pitcher in College World Series history, as right-hander Brett Laxton blanked Wichita State, 8-0, in the 1993 National Championship Game.