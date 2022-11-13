An unsolved Thanksgiving murder driving one family to help others

BATON ROUGE - On Saturday, Jonathan Thomas stood at the apartment complex off Gayosa Street where his brother was murdered last Thanksgiving.

“Thanksgiving is supposed to be a time of joy, and happiness, and family, but you know, Thanksgiving for us will never be the same," Thomas said.

Justin Henry's family has dealt with the grief of losing their brother since Nov. 25, 2021.

“My brother's murder is unsolved. We have no idea who killed him, who murdered him, who took him away from us.”

A number of open-ended questions about Henry's case have left Thomas and his family with heavy emotions.

Turning tragedy into triumph, Thomas and his family are supporting others who have lost their loved ones due to gun violence.

Justin Henry had four children. In honor of that, Henry's family delivered boxes of food to four families struggling for a Thanksgiving dinner.

“I never thought...that I would be there, the pain, the sounds," said Sharon Todd Dundy, who lost her son Robert Dundy Jr. on May 3, 2022, after he was murdered on Sherwood Drive.

"Today is a blessing," Dundy said.

“We share the same grief. Two different situations but, we lost somebody to gun violence.” said Thomas

Problems with gun violence, don't seem to be getting any better. Jane Wood works for the crime victims unit at the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's office. She says the number of shootings have gone up.

Thomas says the community needs to step up and do its part to help enforcement too.

“I think it starts with community. People have to not be afraid to speak out and step forward when they see something.”