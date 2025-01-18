An end of game thriller helps Southern men's basketball beat Grambling 67-60

BATON ROUGE - It was a rivalry game for the books on Saturday as the Southern men's basketball team took down the defending SWAC Champions, Grambling State, 67-60.

It took a while for Southern's offense to get going, but they took a 17-15 lead thanks to back-to-back three point shots from Cam Amboree.

From there, it was a back and forth battle with Southern leading by three at halftime.

The Jags maintained their lead for most of the second half. Every time Grambling tried to catch up, the Jags put some distance in the score.

However, things got tight with about four minutes left to play. Southern led 60-57 with under 30 seconds to play, but Grambling's Mikale Stevenson hit a three-point shot to tie the game at 60 with under 15 seconds left in regulation.

Southern got the ball after a timeout. Michael Jacobs drove to the basket, missed the shot, but got fouled. If he made one or both of his free throws, Southern could win with 0.8 seconds left on the clock.

However, during a timeout before the free throw attempt, Grambling was charged with not one, but two technical fouls. That would allow Southern four more free throw attempts. Grambling's head coach Donte' Jackson would also be ejected from the game.

Cam Amboree would make all four free throws due to the technical fouls, and Jacobs would then attempt his own two free throws from the original foul. The score was 64-60 prior to Jacobs' attempts.

After Jacobs made the first free throw, Grambling's Stevenson would also receive a technical foul for jawing at Southern. That would give Amboree two more shots.

Jacobs would miss his final free throw, but Southern would walk away with the victory 67-60.