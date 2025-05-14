Latest Weather Blog
Amite tax preparer accused of claiming tax returns from fabricated gambling winnings in client's name
BATON ROUGE – An Amite tax preparer was arrested after allegedly claiming tens of thousands of dollars in tax returns from fabricated gambling winnings in the name of a client.
Todd Ramon Mabry is accused of submitting a false tax withholding form in the name of an unsuspecting client claiming $158,233 in fabricated gambling winnings at L’Auberge Casino in Baton Rouge.
The Louisiana Department of Revenue’s Criminal Investigations Division said that, based on tax withholdings calculated for the phony gambling winnings, Mabry attempted to claim a state income tax refund of $25,552.
Mabry was arrested Tuesday and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on attempted theft, computer fraud and filing false public records charges.
Agents are also investigating other persons of interest in the alleged fraud scheme. Mabry is the 77th person arrested under a joint anti-tax fraud initiative of the Louisiana Department of Revenue and the state attorney general’s office, the LDR said.
