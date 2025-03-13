Amite Oyster Festival Parade rescheduled a day early due to Saturday's weather

AMITE — The Amite Oyster Festival Parade has been rescheduled a day earlier than originally planned due to Saturday's inclement weather forecast.

The parade will now roll on Friday at 5:30 p.m. along the same route as the originally scheduled Saturday morning parade. The parade's participants will line up on Magnolia Street at 4:30 p.m.

The Amite Oyster Festival parade is now happening on the first day of the weekend-long oyster festival. On Friday, there will also be a chili cookoff at 3 p.m., as well as live music.

On Sunday, the Oyster Day 5K kicks off at 8 a.m.