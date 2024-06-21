Amite man accused of beating elderly man near-death, choking infant is brother of escaped Tangipahoa inmate

AMITE CITY — A man was arrested in Amite City for allegedly beating an elderly man near death and attempting to choke an infant, police said.

Damonte Allen, 23, was arrested Thursday by Amite City Police and is being charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Officers arrived at the 300 block of Gullett Street after receiving a 911 call around 11:40 a.m. There they found an older man unresponsive inside the house who appeared to be beaten within an inch of his life. However, while officers were attempting to assist the elderly victim, a suspect, who police identified as Allen, emerged from inside the house with both hands tightly wrapped around a 1-year-old infant's neck.

Police said the officers quickly freed the infant from the suspect's grasp and began performing CPR until she regained consciousness. Acadian Ambulance later transported her to the hospital in stable condition, police added.

Allen was then arrested and booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail, police said.

Court records show that Allen is the half brother of Jamarcus Cyprian, 20, the last inmate still at large following the escape of four from the Tangipahoa Parish jail over Memorial Day weekend.