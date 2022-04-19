Latest Weather Blog
Amid rash of deadly violence, police plan news conference at BRCC campus to address crime wave
BATON ROUGE - Police abruptly announced a news conference Tuesday where they plan to address another wave of violent crime that left a toddler dead in the past week.
The Baton Rouge Police Department made the announcement Tuesday morning, scheduling the briefing for 11 a.m. at the Baton Rouge Community College campus.
The department said it was joining with the college for "efforts in recruiting, community engagement and initiatives in reducing crime and violence in Baton Rouge."
In the past week, a 3-year-old was killed by a stray bullet after a gunfight broke out in front of his home on Fairfields Avenue.
Police also made an arrest last week in a gang-related shooting that left two people dead outside the Mall of Louisiana, which came amid a push to crack down on those "violent groups" in recent weeks.
