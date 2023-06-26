Amid legal fight with school system, mom takes plea deal after arrest over listening device

WATSON - A mother who said she was trying to protect her special needs daughter when she sent the girl to school with a recording device has pled guilty to reduced charges, according to a spokesperson for District Attorney Scott Perrilloux.

Amanda Carter, who was arrested by sheriff's deputies after school employees allegedly found multiple listening devices, pled her charges down to a single misdemeanor count of illegal wiretapping this past week. She was sentenced to two years of probation and ordered to pay roughly $300 in fines.

Her arrest happened in October after she uploaded a recording between school employees on social media. The chair was in an office at the time the recording was made, with the school system telling WBRZ that the girl is regularly removed from the chair to participate in "ambulatory activities."

Carter told WBRZ last year that she became increasingly worried about what was happening at her daughter's school after the 17-year-old, who is non-verbal, started coming home with bruises.

"[Gracie] can't tell us none of this. We don't know, nobody communicates, so Amanda did what every parent would do and wanted to find out how she was getting hurt each and everyday," Carter's husband, Jesse, said at the time. "It's just a shame that they would do this to a mother."

The device was confiscated in November, prompting Carter to email administrators asking for them to return it. she also filed a complaint with the sheriff's office, during which she played another recording.

Prosecutors said the conversation Carter posted online had nothing to do with her child and that she violated a cease-and-desist letter from the school board when made an additional recording.

Carter also filed suit against the parish school board and sheriff's office after her arrest, alleging her rights were violated and that she was retaliated against. That litigation is still active.