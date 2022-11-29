Mom trying to protect special needs daughter arrested after sending listening device to school, family says

WATSON - A woman was arrested after she allegedly sent a recording device to school with her special needs child.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said Amanda Carter, 39, was arrested on 20 counts of interception and disclosure of wire, electronic or oral communication. The sheriff's office and the school system announced the arrest in coordinated statements Tuesday afternoon.

The Livingston Parish school system said it contacted law enforcement after administrators uncovered a recording device on campus.

Sources close to the family told the WBRZ Investigative Unit that the sheriff's office started investigating the situation after a parent sent a recording device to school with a special needs child, fearing she was being mistreated. The device was reportedly attached to the girl's wheelchair.

The sheriff's office alleges that multiple devices were discovered over the course of the school year and that those recordings were edited and posted to social media without the consent of those being recorded.

The school system said that none of its employees are being investigated based on the contents of the recordings.