Latest Weather Blog
Mom trying to protect special needs daughter arrested after sending listening device to school, family says
WATSON - A woman was arrested after she allegedly sent a recording device to school with her special needs child.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said Amanda Carter, 39, was arrested on 20 counts of interception and disclosure of wire, electronic or oral communication. The sheriff's office and the school system announced the arrest in coordinated statements Tuesday afternoon.
The Livingston Parish school system said it contacted law enforcement after administrators uncovered a recording device on campus.
Sources close to the family told the WBRZ Investigative Unit that the sheriff's office started investigating the situation after a parent sent a recording device to school with a special needs child, fearing she was being mistreated. The device was reportedly attached to the girl's wheelchair.
The sheriff's office alleges that multiple devices were discovered over the course of the school year and that those recordings were edited and posted to social media without the consent of those being recorded.
Trending News
The school system said that none of its employees are being investigated based on the contents of the recordings.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
EBR school system asking for people to Adopt an Elf this holiday...
-
Girls reunited with family after going missing Monday night
-
Lung cancer awareness - Survivor explains the importance of getting screened
-
Lung cancer awareness - Get tested early
-
Suspected drunk driver released from hospital, jailed after crash that killed 6-year-old
Sports Video
-
Southeastern hosting Idaho in first round of FCS Playoffs Saturday
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner: U-High's Keylan Moses
-
Southeastern running back Derrick Graham has a deep passion for rodeo
-
Southeastern to face Idaho in first round of FCS Playoffs
-
The Black and Gold Report: New Orleans Saints vs Los Angeles Rams