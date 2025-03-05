Amid board controversy, Impact Charter staff can now pick up checks

BATON ROUGE - After allegations surfaced saying Impact Charter employees were not being paid due to "skipped steps" in the administration transition process, the new board says former members are making the process even harder by "intentionally" adding more obstacles.

Impact employees told WBRZ they haven't received a paycheck since a new board for Education Explosion was instated. Attorney Ron Haley said the new board was not given access to the charter's bank account, and since embattled former CEO Chakesha Scott's name was listed as the account's owner, no one was given access and the account was frozen.

"The money is there,” Haley said. “The new administration just can't access the money."

New Board President Torrence Williams issued a statement saying the interim superintendent will stay at the school from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. to pay teachers. He also said checks will be available Thursday morning at the school for those who can't pick them up on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Williams said "there were no steps skipped in this process."

"The parties simply expected the adults in the situation to handle this transition with integrity and decency," Williams wrote. "Unfortunately, that simply has not happened."

The statement also alleged that former administrators changed passwords, denied new members critical data and information, and "deliberately caused chaos."

The school has been in turmoil since a state audit indicated mismanagement of nearly $2.5 million. Instead of spending money on the school, the CEO is accused of paying for international trips and other personal expenses. Since Scott was put on leave, employees said they haven't been paid.

At least one teacher at Impact Charter who wishes to remain anonymous feels betrayed by the situation regarding her pay.

"It's just very disheartening to know that someone would do this to us after we have been putting in the hard work to ensure the kids are where they need to be," she said.

The teacher told WBRZ that the new board has been transparent in its handling of the situation.

"The new board members are awesome, they have been trying to come in and make sure everything is moving properly how it's been moving so they have been moving and they are also taking over the financial side of it," they said.

There were talks of teachers not showing up tomorrow due to pay issues, but she noted they are ready to get back to teaching."At the end of the day, it's all about the kids," she said.