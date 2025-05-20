83°
'American Idol' star John Foster to play at Cajun Country Jam in first appearance since show

1 hour 19 minutes 34 seconds ago Tuesday, May 20 2025 May 20, 2025 May 20, 2025 6:58 PM May 20, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

DENHAM SPRINGS - John Foster announced he will perform at Cajun Country Jam in his first performance since American Idol.

The Addis native finished as the runner-up on American Idol and will have his first post-Idol public appearance at the Cajun Country Jam festival, he said. He did not initially specify which day he will perform at the festival, which takes place from May 23 to May 25 at Pards North Park.

Foster also noted a promotion for people to buy tickets half off with the code FOSTER. More information can be found on the site here.

