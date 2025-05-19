Addis native runner-up on American Idol

ADDIS - Hometown hero John Foster was almost there, placing second in the 2025 American Idol competition.

The 18-year-old Brusly High graduate and LSU student sang his way through the competition to the Top 2 on Sunday night. Foster brought pride to West Baton Rouge Parish through picking songs with Louisiana flair and an original song that hits close to home.

Foster's final performance was "Tell That Angel That I Love Her," a song he wrote about his friend Maggie Dunn. She and Caroline Gill were killed when a police officer chasing a suspect barreled through a red light and into their car.

In Plaquemine, Dunn's grandmother Jeannine Bujol Dunn was among many at a watch party for Foster at the Clubhouse Bistro. She says she has a special title for the song, she calls it "Maggie's song."

"I cried and cried and cried. It's a beautiful song. It has a lot of meaning," Bujol Dunn said.

West Baton Rouge residents told WBRZ that even though John may be disappointed, they are not and the community will support him through his entire career.

"He has brought the whole west side so close together and we have been cheering him on," WBR resident Brenda Bueche said.