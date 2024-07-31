95°
Latest Weather Blog
American Idol seeks Louisiana singers in 'Idol Across America' virtual audition tour
BATON ROUGE — American Idol showrunners are hosting virtual open-call auditions for any singers in Louisiana hopeful of making their way to Hollywood.
Virtual Zoom auditions with be held with Idol producers on August 12. It's one of the first five calls that are part of the "Idol Across America" tour, where open call auditions are available for all 50 states, plus Washington, D.C. This is the fifth year in a row this program has been held.
Trending News
Participants will get the chance to get real-time feedback, a release for the show said. Click here for more information.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2une In Previews: EBR Back to School Bash
-
Infant dead after being 'forgotten' in car
-
Disability rights group calls out anti-voting fraud laws for discrimination
-
No water, no shelter when property owner give notices to leave
-
DA unsure why officer once again arrested for domestic violence was granted...