American Idol seeks Louisiana singers in 'Idol Across America' virtual audition tour

BATON ROUGE — American Idol showrunners are hosting virtual open-call auditions for any singers in Louisiana hopeful of making their way to Hollywood.

Virtual Zoom auditions with be held with Idol producers on August 12. It's one of the first five calls that are part of the "Idol Across America" tour, where open call auditions are available for all 50 states, plus Washington, D.C. This is the fifth year in a row this program has been held.

Participants will get the chance to get real-time feedback, a release for the show said. Click here for more information.