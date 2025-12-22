American Diabetes Association releases new Standards of Care

BATON ROUGE- The American Diabetes Association has released its 2026 Standards of Care - a comprehensive 300-page roadmap designed to redefine how doctors, nurses, dietitians and pharmacists diagnose and treat diabetes.

Updated annually, these guidelines represent the global "gold standard" for medical management. For residents of Louisiana, a state where 13 to 14% of adults live with the disease, these updates could mean significant changes in daily health routines and care.

Diabetes remains a leading cause of death in Louisiana, disproportionately impacting Black residents, lower-income households and the elderly.

Perhaps more alarming is the silent epidemic of pre-diabetes, which affects roughly 38% of Louisiana’s adult population. Health experts emphasize this diagnosis is not a guarantee of future illness, but rather a final "warning light."

"Lifestyle changes can often prevent or delay the onset of Type 2 diabetes," ADA Chief Scientific and Medical Officer Dr. Rita Kalyani said. "The ADA standards of care are designed to support people who may be at higher risk of having complications."

Dr. Kalyani stresses that managing diabetes is about more than just monitoring blood sugar; it is about consistent, proactive screenings to prevent life-altering complications. Under the new standards, the focus remains heavily on:

- Annual Eye Exams: To catch early signs of vision loss.

- Annual Urine Tests: To monitor for early-stage kidney disease.

- Routine Foot Checks: To be performed at every medical visit to prevent nerve damage and infections.

One of the most significant shifts in the 2026 guidelines involves integrating technology into standard treatment plans. The ADA is promoting the wider adoption of Continuous Glucose Monitors (CGMs), devices that provide real-time data on blood sugar levels, eliminating the need for frequent finger-stick tests.

"There are so many new devices on the market," Dr. Kalyani said. "We have new guidance on the use of continuous glucose monitors for people with diabetes, both at the point of diagnosis and throughout their lifetime living with this disease."

The ADA is making these complex guidelines more accessible than ever with the Standards of Care app for your smartphone.

"We’re hoping that people take away that the ADA's Standards of Care is grounded in science," Dr. Kalyani said. "Use it as a tool... to live a long, healthy lifetime."

For those who are unsure of their status, the ADA offers a free 60-second risk test online.