AMBER ALERT issued in Pointe Coupee Parish:

Carnasia Mims is accused of abducting 3-month-old A’laya Jackson. The child was last seen at 3:18 p.m on Bayou Run Drive in New Roads.

Mims was driving a blue Toyota Yaris, LA plate 533HZE.





If you see them, call 911 immediately.