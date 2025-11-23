64°
AMBER ALERT issued in Pointe Coupee Parish

Saturday, November 22 2025, 11:54 PM

AMBER ALERT issued in Pointe Coupee Parish:

Carnasia Mims is accused of abducting 3-month-old A’laya Jackson. The child was last seen at 3:18 p.m on Bayou Run Drive in New Roads.

Mims was driving a blue Toyota Yaris, LA plate 533HZE. 

If you see them, call 911 immediately. 

