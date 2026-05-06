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Amazon driver accused of shooting at person in Springfield booked into Livingston Parish jail
SPRINGFIELD — An Amazon delivery driver accused of shooting at another person in Springfield has been booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center after being arrested in Mississippi.
Jared Tillman, 35, was booked by Livingston Parish deputies on Tuesday after he was arrested by the U.S. Marshals in Jackson, Mississippi, in April.
Deputies said that, in February, someone told Tillman to slow down while he was driving along Horsebluff Road. After this, Tillman opened fire. Tillman, who was working for a contract company at the time, then fled the area.
Tillman was booked on assault by drive-by shooting charges and has a $25,000 bond.
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