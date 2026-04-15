74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LPSO: Amazon driver who allegedly fired shots at person arrested in Mississippi

1 hour 1 minute 1 second ago Wednesday, April 15 2026 Apr 15, 2026 April 15, 2026 8:10 PM April 15, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

SPRINGFIELD - An Amazon driver who allegedly shot at another person on Horsebluff Road was arrested by the U.S. Marshals in Mississippi, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies said in February, the complainant said that they told Jared Tillman, 35, to slow down before Tillman began firing at the complainant. Tillman, who was working for a contract company at the time, then fled the area.

Trending News

The U.S. Marshals Service would arrest Tillman in Jackson, Mississippi. The investigation is ongoing.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days