Alumnae cheerleaders return to North Iberville High School

MARINGOUIN - Alumnae cheerleaders for North Iberville High School returned and showed their school spirit Friday night.

The stands were packed for the home team, the Bears, as fans and alumni came out and showed their pride, with the alumnae cheerleader putting on a throwback performance to their high school days.

The Bears did pull off a 43-0 victory.