94°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Alligator in LaPlace neighborhood captured, released into swamp

2 hours 48 minutes 40 seconds ago Sunday, July 02 2023 Jul 2, 2023 July 02, 2023 3:54 PM July 02, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

LAPLACE - A five-foot alligator that was roaming a neighborhood in LaPlace was caught by deputies and taken to a swamp. 

The St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office said they captured the alligator along Walnut Street on Saturday evening. 

Trending News

Deputies said the five-foot alligator was taken to a nearby swamp. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days