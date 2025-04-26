Alleged vehicle burglar wanted in four states arrested in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - Two people, one of whom was wanted in three other states, were arrested Thursday for a vehicle burglary that happened in Raceland.

On Thursday morning, Lafourche Parish deputies were called to a fitness center in Raceland because several vehicles were broken into. One of the suspects, later identified as Tedgrick Montgomery Jr., 29, of South Carolina, was under investigation for other burglaries in Terrebonne and Livingston parishes.

Detectives found the suspect vehicle in Baton Rouge later that day and were able to arrest Montgomery and 40-year-old Sandy Palmer of Michigan.

Investigators found Palmer tried to cash multiple stolen checks in the Gonzales and New Orleans area. The car they drove also had multiple stolen blank checks inside.

Montgomery was arrested for two counts of simple burglary of a vehicle, attempted simple burglary of a vehicle and possession of tools for a crime. He also had pending charges in Lafourche for two counts each of bank fraud, identity theft and forgery. Montgomery also had outstanding warrants for Thibodaux Police and the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, as well as in South Carolina, Georgia and Florida.

Palmer was booked with simple burglary in Livingston. In Lafourche Parish, she faces charges including two counts each of bank fraud, identity theft and forgery.