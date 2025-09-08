Alleged generator scammer arrested in Mississippi, faces charges in multiple Louisiana parishes

JACKSON, Miss. - The man named in a generator scam is paying the piper after being arrested in Pearl, Mississippi, on Sunday. He’s been on the run since July.

Several people have contacted 2 On Your Side about Junius Robillard and his practice of accepting payment up front for his business, DDC Robillard's Grading Services, LLC, and not holding up his end of the deal.

Robillard is accused of accepting $12,700 from a man in Norwood, Louisiana, in exchange for a home generator, plus installation. After pouring the concrete slab for the generator, Robillard did not return.

“He's got to be doing it to other people and they haven't reported it," Ron Prevost said.

Prevost and his wife live in a very rural area and say their electricity isn't always reliable. They saw Robillard’s business sign in the area and decided to hire someone local. Prevost realized he was in trouble when Robillard didn't return as promised.

Another person in Ascension Parish filed charges against Robillard for doing something similar. In December 2024, Rhonda Willard says Robillard took $11,200 from her and only poured a small concrete pad.

“I'm feeling pretty upset the fact that I spent $11,000 for concrete and got my yard torn up," Willard said.

Another man living in Pelican Crossing in Gonzales filed charges against Robillard with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office. They tell 2 On Your Side he wrote Robillard a $9,000 check and all he has is a small concrete pad in his yard.

Robillard’s license plate was read on a license plate reader in Pearl. He was arrested by the Pearl Police Department and booked into the Rankin County Jail in Jackson, Mississippi, on Sunday. He has waived extradition and will be booked into the East Feliciana Parish Prison. Robillard is also facing charges in Ascension Parish and Jefferson Parish.