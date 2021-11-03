Alleged drug dealer in possession of over 100 doses of Fentanyl arrested

BATON ROUGE - After conducting a weeks-long investigation, law enforcement arrested an alleged drug dealer and seized more than 100 doses of Fentanyl.

East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said 41-year-old Travis "Bishop" Moore sold Fentanyl to undercover investigators during the 3-week-long investigation that culminated in Moore's arrest Monday.

Authorities said they searched two locations, 9241 Antioch Road and 9524 Avis Avenue, where they found the following:

2.6 ounces of Fentanyl

2.5 ounces of Methamphetamine

2 handguns

$20,732 in cash

Moore was booked on the following charges:

-Possession with intent to distribute schedule II (Fentanyl)

-Possession with intent to distribute schedule II (Methamphetamine)

-Felon in possession of a firearm

-Possession of a firearm with controlled dangerous substance

-Possession of drug paraphernalia

-Distribution of schedule II (Fentanyl) (3 counts will be added at a later date)

"This man was in possession of approximately 145 lethal doses of Fentanyl that he has been selling in our parish," Sheriff Sid Gautreaux said. "I commend our detectives for their commitment and diligence to continuing to take dangerous drugs and criminals off our streets. We will continue to work with our local, state and federal partners to target dealers that are peddling death in our community."