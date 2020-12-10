Alleged Christmas bandit robbed delivery truck at gunpoint, led deputies on chase

DENHAM SPRINGS - Deputies arrested a man overnight after he allegedly robbed a truck driver making holiday deliveries in Livingston Parish.

The sheriff's office said Jeremy McDavis, 33, of Harvey was arrested Wednesday night.

The department said McDavis held up a delivery driver around 7 p.m. at an apartment complex on Magnolia Beach Road. Deputies arrived as the robber was fleeing in his vehicle and briefly pursued him along LA 16.

The chase ended when McDavis crashed his vehicle on LA 1032.

The sheriff's office said deputies found a gun, mask, drug paraphernalia and several packages with shipping labels.

He was booked Wednesday night into the Livingston Parish jail.