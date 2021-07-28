91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

All of LSU football staff, majority of players reportedly vaccinated heading into season

2 hours 2 minutes 44 seconds ago Wednesday, July 28 2021 Jul 28, 2021 July 28, 2021 4:25 PM July 28, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - All of LSU's football staff and a vast majority of its players have gotten the coronavirus vaccine before the start of the 2021 football season, according to athletics staff.

On Wednesday, a member of LSU Athletics told WBRZ that the team has made a commitment to the vaccination effort. A staffer said about 98 percent of players on the team have gotten the vaccine as of Wednesday.

It was a message that Coach Ed Orgeron reiterated a handful of times during his annual speaking stop at the Baton Rouge Rotary Club. 

"I hope that we're able to see all 102,500 in the stadium," Orgeron said. "And I hope that most of you guys can go to Los Angeles."

LSU will kick off the regular season Sept. 4 at UCLA. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days