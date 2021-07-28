91°
All of LSU football staff, majority of players reportedly vaccinated heading into season
BATON ROUGE - All of LSU's football staff and a vast majority of its players have gotten the coronavirus vaccine before the start of the 2021 football season, according to athletics staff.
On Wednesday, a member of LSU Athletics told WBRZ that the team has made a commitment to the vaccination effort. A staffer said about 98 percent of players on the team have gotten the vaccine as of Wednesday.
It was a message that Coach Ed Orgeron reiterated a handful of times during his annual speaking stop at the Baton Rouge Rotary Club.
"I hope that we're able to see all 102,500 in the stadium," Orgeron said. "And I hope that most of you guys can go to Los Angeles."
LSU will kick off the regular season Sept. 4 at UCLA.
