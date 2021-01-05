43°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

All lanes open at site of crash with injuries on I-110 SB near Evangeline Street

1 hour 33 minutes 22 seconds ago Tuesday, January 05 2021 Jan 5, 2021 January 05, 2021 7:05 AM January 05, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Generic image of a traffic jam

BATON ROUGE - According to officials, a Tuesday (Jan. 5) morning crash with injuries occurred on I-110 SB near Evangeline St/Exit 4.

As a result of the crash, which occurred shortly after 6 a.m., the two right lanes were briefly blocked but reopened by 7:15 a.m.

Officials say at least one person involved in the crash suffered minor injuries. 

For continual traffic advisories, watch Ashley Fruge's reports on 2une In on WBRZ Plus from 7 a.m. until 9 a.m. and follow her on Twitter at @AshleyWBRZ.

During the remainder of the day, traffic advisories are tweeted via @WBRZTraffic

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days