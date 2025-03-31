ALL CLEAR from severe threat after Monday morning storms

UPDATE - 1:30 p.m. Monday: The Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been cancelled for the entire Storm Station coverage area. The strong storms have since pushed off to the east.

Rest of the Day & Tonight: Partial clearing is expected during the afternoon which will help nudge highs into the low-80s. The added warmth will destabilize the atmosphere somewhat, and with a cold front in the region, an isolated afternoon shower cannot be ruled out. However, these will be the exception as opposed to the rule. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy after dark. Look for a wake-up temperature on Tuesday in the low to mid-60s.

Up Next: A warming trend will take place through the remainder of the week, sending afternoon highs Wednesday through Friday into the upper-80s. Records might be challenged on a few occasions. A mixture of sun and clouds will accompany the warmth along with a few hit-or-miss showers. It will also get quite breezy starting Wednesday. Wind speeds will remain elevated through Saturday ahead of another cold front. The associated frontal passage will bring another dose of rain into Sunday and knock temperatures down several notches into the following week.

