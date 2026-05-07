Alexander Park in Brusly adds 8 pickleball courts as parish leagues grow

BRUSLY — Eight new pickleball courts opened at Alexander Park in Brusly, as West Baton Rouge Parish continues to expand its facilities for the sport.

Parish officials say local interest has been on the rise for months, with pickleball leagues quickly growing in popularity. Four courts were also recently added to the Erwinville Community Park and the Port Allen Community Center.

The Brusly Police Department said in April that pickleball courts at Alexander Park were vandalized by kids on four-wheelers.