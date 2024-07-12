84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Alec Baldwin's involuntary manslaughter case dismissed in middle of trial and cannot be filed again

4 hours 22 minutes 22 seconds ago Friday, July 12 2024 Jul 12, 2024 July 12, 2024 5:18 PM July 12, 2024 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico judge on Friday threw out the involuntary manslaughter case against Alec Baldwin in the middle of his trial and said it cannot be filed again.

Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer dismissed the case with prejudice based on the misconduct of police and prosecutors over the withholding of evidence from the defense in the shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the film “Rust.”

Trending News

Baldwin cried and embraced his attorneys after the decision was announced.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days