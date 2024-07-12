84°
Alec Baldwin's involuntary manslaughter case dismissed in middle of trial and cannot be filed again
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico judge on Friday threw out the involuntary manslaughter case against Alec Baldwin in the middle of his trial and said it cannot be filed again.
Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer dismissed the case with prejudice based on the misconduct of police and prosecutors over the withholding of evidence from the defense in the shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the film “Rust.”
Baldwin cried and embraced his attorneys after the decision was announced.
