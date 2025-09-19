Aldi to open Zachary store in former Winn-Dixie building in October

ZACHARY — Albi's newest capital region store in Zachary will open on Oct. 9, officials with the City of Zachary said Friday.

The news of Aldi moving into Zachary comes after the town's Winn-Dixie closed in November, leaving residents with few options for groceries.

Aldi will open in the former Winn-Dixie building on Church Street after the company bought Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of Winn-Dixie, in 2024.