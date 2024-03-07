77°
ALDI finalizes deal to acquire Winn-Dixie, Southeastern Grocers

3 hours 22 minutes 31 seconds ago Thursday, March 07 2024 Mar 7, 2024 March 07, 2024 1:43 PM March 07, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

BATON ROUGE — Supermarket chain ALDI announced Thursday that it has completed its acquisition of Winn-Dixie's parent company Southeastern Grocers. 

The acquisition is part of ALDI's broader plan to add 800 stores nationwide by the end of 2028. According to ALDI, a decent number of Southeastern Grocers' locations — including Winn-Dixies — will continue to operate under their current branding.

The Baton Rouge area currently has three ALDI locations — one at O'Neal Lane and North Reiger Road, another near the intersection of Interstate 10 and Siegen Lane, as well as one in Central on Grand Settlement Blvd.

The Advocate reported that the company had bought land for another store near the Cortana Amazon fulfillment center. 

